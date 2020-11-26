MP private bus operators demand fare hike, threaten strike from December 1

The private bus operators have threatened to keep their buses off roads from December 1 over revision of the bus fare, the demand pending for years. With the wedding season on, the threat of the bus operators if executed would cause grave inconvenience to the commuters.

The bus operators are incurring huge losses in running buses as people are avoiding travel due to pandemic.

The association president Govind Sharma said that they had held talks with the government over two months ago. The government had assured to waive off their three months road tax, and increase the bus fare. The government agreeing to their demands had waived off tax and also allowed bus operations with full occupancy. The transport commissioner then had prepared a note sheet of the order regarding revision of bus fare, but 70 days on, no order has been issued in this connection, said Sharma.