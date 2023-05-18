 MP: Prisoner's wife appeals Central Jail police to release husband on parole as she desires to have a baby
Karima Jatav, a resident of Maniyar area of the city, said that her son, Dara Singh has been jailed for six years in a murder case.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her father-in-law appealed to Central Jail's Superintendent of Police of Shivpuri to release her murder accused husband on parole as she desires to have a child.

Darasingh's wife Seema said that her husband was sent to jail only after a few months of marriage. She said it has been 7 years of marriage and she desires to have a child as her biological clock is also ticking. She appealed police if her husband is released on a parole for a few days, they can plan a child.

Mother of the murder accused Dara Singh, Karima Jatav, a resident of Maniyar area of the city, said that her son, has been in jail for six years in a murder case. She said that her son Darasingh Jatav has been married for 7 years and is currently in jail in a murder case. Due to which, he could not have a child. "If my son comes out on parole for a few days, then I can become a grandmother."

