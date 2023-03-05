e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Principal, teacher, priest, nun booked after schoolgirls complain of assault, molestation in Dindori

MP: Principal, teacher, priest, nun booked after schoolgirls complain of assault, molestation in Dindori

The 40-year-old principal and 35-year-old guest teacher were booked on Saturday night under section 354

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A priest, a nun as well as the principal and guest teacher of a school in Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh were booked on the complaint of some girl students that they were beaten up and molested, a police official said on Sunday.

The 40-year-old principal and 35-year-old guest teacher were booked on Saturday night under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Dindori Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh told PTI.

"The caretaker of the school, who is a 40-year-old priest, has been booked for overlooking the complaints of the girls, while the nun (35) has been charged with beating the girls. Only the principal has been arrested as yet," he added.

The school, situated in Junwani, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, is run by Jabalpur Diocesan Education Society (JDES) of the Roman Catholic community, he said.

"Action was taken after MP Child Protection Department members and officials visited the school," the SP said.

Jabalpur RC Diocese Bishop Gerald Almeida could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Read Also
MP: IIM Indore receives re-accreditation from EQUIS, maintains its ‘Triple Crown’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Principal, teacher, priest, nun booked after schoolgirls complain of assault, molestation in...

MP: Principal, teacher, priest, nun booked after schoolgirls complain of assault, molestation in...

Bhopal: Students of 1995-97 batch of Indian Institute of Forest Management relive their 25 years old...

Bhopal: Students of 1995-97 batch of Indian Institute of Forest Management relive their 25 years old...

Madhya Pradesh: Maratha community protests demolition of collector office building in Dewas 

Madhya Pradesh: Maratha community protests demolition of collector office building in Dewas 

Madhya Pradesh: As part of poll ploy in Vindhya, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Mauganj to be made...

Madhya Pradesh: As part of poll ploy in Vindhya, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Mauganj to be made...

Bhopal: Those creating ruckus on Holi will not be spared, says Police commissioner

Bhopal: Those creating ruckus on Holi will not be spared, says Police commissioner