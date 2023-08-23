MP: President’s Rule Demanded In Manipur

President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): International Manjhi Antarashtriya Samajwad Adiwasi Sangathan has demanded imposition of President’s rule in Manipur and land for construction of Adiwari soldiers’ Bhawan. They submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate Ashish Pandey at the collectorate on Tuesday.

The memorandum was addressed to President Droupadi Murmu. In the memorandum, the members of the organisation that the tribal people of Manipur, particularly women, are being tortured. There is not law and order in the strife-torn state where human rights are being violated. So, the present government should be dismissed and the President’s rule imposed in Manipur.

Jayanti Colony Park To Be Revamped

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A park located in Jayanti colony in the city is being revamped. Fountains will be installed, carpet grass will be laid and swings will be put up in the park.

Besides, there will be a walking track, equipment for exercises, a selfie point and an interactive LED panel. At a meeting of Nagar Palika Parishad, presided over by its chairman Prince Rathore, a proposal for reconstructing the Jayanti colony park was passed.

The park spread over one acre will be developed into a model park which will be named after freedom fighter master Beni Prasad Rathore. Other parks in the city will also be developed on the pattern of this park.

Prince Rathore said the Jayanti colony park is being developed as the best of all parks in the city. A sum of Rs 50 lakh is being spent to revamp it, he said, adding that a big LED will be installed for those who want to yogic exercises. The people may do yogic exercises as well as watch the programmes of the government through LED screen, he said.

