MP: President happy on increase of Eklavya Schools in a regular manner

President Droupadi Murmu | File Photo

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): President of India, Droupadi Murmu said that in the last few years, various steps have been taken by centre and state government for the welfare of tribals. She said she is extremely happy that Eklavya Schools are being increased every year for the education of tribal students.

Moreover, in the last few years, influential persons from the tribal community have been felicitated with Padma awards and this infuses self-pride among the tribal community.

She underlined that people of the Begha tribe have deep knowledge of herbs. She cited the importance of transforming this knowledge into written text. Speaking further she said that tribal communities have the distinction of exercising equality and this is its distinction.

She also remembered great tribal leaders such as Raghunath Shah, Tantya Bhil, Kishore Singh, Rani Durgawati, etc. she said Rani Durgawati sacrificed her life to save her pride.

She was addressing a state-level Tribal Pride Day programme held in Lalpur village of Shahdol. This programme was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti.

On this occasion, Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and others were also present. The large number of tribals have turned up to the programme to hear President Droupadi Murmu. This is the first tour of President Droupadi Murmu to Madhya Pradesh.