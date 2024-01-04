MP: Pregnant Woman Dies While Waiting For Treatment At Labour Room In Bhind, On-Duty Nurse Suspended

MP: Pregnant Woman Dies In Labour Room At Bhind Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence; Nurse Suspended | Representational image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident, a pregnant woman died while waiting for assistance in the labour room of Bhind District Hospital on Wednesday. The baby, too, had died inside the womb and was removed after the death of the woman. The family created a ruckus in the hospital, following which the nurse on-duty was suspended. A postmortem of both bodies was done on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Collector has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

According to information, Charan Shakya took his wife, Rekha Shakya (35), a resident of Phup, to the local community health center due to labor pain. She was sent to Bhind District Hospital at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning. However, her condition worsened around 2 o'clock in the night, after which she died.

At around 3 o'clock in the night, the victim’s family created a ruckus, alleging negligence on the part of the hospital in her treatment. Soon after receiving information, police reached the spot.

Bhind Collector Sanjeev Srivastava and Civil Surgeon Dr. Anil Goyal said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter while staff nurse Rajkumari has been suspended.

'If they had told me in time...'

Rekha's mother-in-law has alleged that she kept requesting nurse Rajkumari for treatment, but she ignored the requests. “This worsened Rekha’s condition. Rekha was finally taken to the delivery ward at around 2 o'clock in the night. An hour later, the nurse came out and said to take Rekha to Gwalior. When we saw her, she was already dead,” she said.

Charan Singh said that if he had been told in time, he would have taken Rekha to Gwalior.