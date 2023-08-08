MP: Prayers At Hanuman Temple For Declaring Pipariya As District

3. Jakhu Mandir: is one of the oldest Lord Hanuman temples in the world and a major pilgrim attraction of Shimla. It is believed that Hanumanji rested here for a few minutes while returning to Rameswaram carrying Sanjeevani Boothi |

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for making Pipariya a separate district has again come up before the election.

Jila Banao Samiti has been reciting the Sundarkand on Tuesdays and Saturdays so that the government may declare Pipariya a new district.

The citizens have been demanding the government for the past ten years to make Pipariya a district, but the government never paid any heed to the demand.

This is the reason that the people are worshipping Lord Hanuman so that He may help them.

A member of the Samiti Sukhdev Kaloti said they had organised several agitations, but their demand was not fulfilled.

