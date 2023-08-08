MP: Prayers At Hanuman Temple For Declaring Pipariya As District

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for making Pipariya a separate district has again come up before the election.
Jila Banao Samiti has been reciting the Sundarkand on Tuesdays and Saturdays so that the government may declare Pipariya a new district.
The citizens have been demanding the government for the past ten years to make Pipariya a district, but the government never paid any heed to the demand.
This is the reason that the people are worshipping Lord Hanuman so that He may help them.
A member of the Samiti Sukhdev Kaloti said they had organised several agitations, but their demand was not fulfilled.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)