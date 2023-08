MP: Prahlad Patel Worships Lord Shiva At Udaipur Neelkantheshar Temple | FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State Prahlad Patel worshipped Lord Shiva at Udaipur Neelkantheshwar temple in Ganj Basoda on Monday.

The BJP leaders and party workers welcomed him. After offering prayers at the temple, Patel left for Kurwai to attend a meeting with party men.

A large number of party workers also reached Kurwai with him.