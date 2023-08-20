MP: Pragya Thakur Slams Digvijaya Singh For Accusing BJP Of Engineering Riots, Asks Him To Not Show Face If Still Have Morals

“If Still Have Morals, Don’t Show Your Face” MP Pragya Thanku Backfires At Digvijaya’s Statement Relating BJP With Nuh-Like Riots | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, now member of parliament Pragya Thakur has also condemned former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh for his statement claiming BJP would engineer riots ahead of assembly polls. Thakur went as far as to ask the senior Congress leader to not show his face if has any morals left.

She said, “The person who calls Hindutva terrorism is not in position to speak such things. If he has been left with any morality, he should not show his face to the world.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She continued, “The entire country is safe and will remain safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji. All this is well known to the public of the country.”

MP Thakur also claimed that BJP does not fear anything. Those who have committed misdeeds, corruption and sins should be afraid of God and public of the country.

She said, “BJP is standing on its principles. It is fearless and it stands for the development of the country.”

Earlier on Saturday, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that communal riots would be engineered in Madhya Pradesh ahead of assembly elections as the ruling BJP knows that it is facing a tough challenge.

The former chief minister was speaking at `Vidhik Vimarsh 2023', a gathering of lawyers organised by the state Congress's Legal and Human Rights Cell here.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)