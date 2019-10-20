MP Pragya Thakur inaugurates ticket booking building @ Bhopal rly station

BHOPAL: Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Pragya Thakur inaugurated new ticket booking building at platform no-6 at Bhopal Railway station on Sunday. MLA Rameshwar Sharma and others were present. The new building will have ticket counters and other facilities for the passengers.

It is drive-in platform for the passengers and new building has been developed at same side of platform no-6. Just fortnight ago, Railways had launched drive with checking of pantry cars of the trains and other facilities.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “There will also kind of facilities like ticket booking, reservation counters and others for the passengers.”

Sharma said, “We will try our level best for more facilities at Bhopal as well as Habibganj Railway station for the passengers. We have stressed on proper facilities at all the platforms for the passengers. Officials have been instructed to focus on proper sanitation at platforms”