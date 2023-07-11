 MP: Power Man Electrocuted, Villagers Stage Sit-In In Sehore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Power Man Electrocuted, Villagers Stage Sit-In In Sehore

MP: Power Man Electrocuted, Villagers Stage Sit-In In Sehore

They lifted the protest after SE’s assurance for taking action against the guilty.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): An electrician was electrocuted in JanpurBabdia village on Monday when he climbed a power pole to repair a fault. He was an outsourced employee, working for the power department.

The incident caused anger among the residents of the area so much that the villagers put his body outside of the office of the superintendent engineer. According to reports a resident of JanpurBawdia village Raghu Verma climbed an electric pole with the permit of the power department.

Read Also
Bhopal: Bailable Warrant Issued Against MP Medical University Registrar
article-image

When he was working there was no power, suddenly electricity began to flow through the line and Raghu was electrocuted. The angry villagers laid siege to the office of the superintending engineer, putting the body of Raghu outside.

The villagers said Raghu got the permit for repairing the fault, so there should have been any reason for switching on the power line. The villagers demanded an inquiry into the case and action against the officials.

They also demanded a job for a family member of the Raghu. When the superintending engineer assured the villagers that he would take action, the villagers agreed to call off their agitation.

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz of July 10: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: New Bus Stand Inaugurated, Named After Shivaji

MP: New Bus Stand Inaugurated, Named After Shivaji

MP: Two Held For Break-In At 9 Houses, Making Away With Valuables Worth Rs 3L

MP: Two Held For Break-In At 9 Houses, Making Away With Valuables Worth Rs 3L

Madhya Pradesh: Employment Fair In Lalitpur On July 13

Madhya Pradesh: Employment Fair In Lalitpur On July 13

MP: Six Listed Criminals Booked Six Listed Criminals Booked For Assaulting Family In Chhatarpur

MP: Six Listed Criminals Booked Six Listed Criminals Booked For Assaulting Family In Chhatarpur

MP: Goverment Nurses' Strike Throws Health Facilities, Arrangements Out Of Order

MP: Goverment Nurses' Strike Throws Health Facilities, Arrangements Out Of Order