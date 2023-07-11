MP: Power Man Electrocuted, Villagers Stage Sit-In In Sehore

Representative image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): An electrician was electrocuted in JanpurBabdia village on Monday when he climbed a power pole to repair a fault. He was an outsourced employee, working for the power department.

The incident caused anger among the residents of the area so much that the villagers put his body outside of the office of the superintendent engineer. According to reports a resident of JanpurBawdia village Raghu Verma climbed an electric pole with the permit of the power department.

When he was working there was no power, suddenly electricity began to flow through the line and Raghu was electrocuted. The angry villagers laid siege to the office of the superintending engineer, putting the body of Raghu outside.

The villagers said Raghu got the permit for repairing the fault, so there should have been any reason for switching on the power line. The villagers demanded an inquiry into the case and action against the officials.

They also demanded a job for a family member of the Raghu. When the superintending engineer assured the villagers that he would take action, the villagers agreed to call off their agitation.