MP: Posing As Minister Pradhuman' Singh's Sons, Two Men Thrash Hotel Staff Over Not Finding Table

Representative Image

Gwalior: Posing as state power minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's sons, two men thrashed the hotel guards and manager over not finding a table for dinner on Sunday night in Gwalior.

Padav police has registered FIR against all accused and have started to look out for them.

The incident took place at a family hotel located in Padav of Gwalior. Two men Saurabh Gurjar and Gaurav Gurjar hailing from Sirol entered the hotel and asked for the table. When the staff told them that all tables were booked as it is weekend, they left. Few minutes later, they returned with a friend and started thrashing the hotel staff.

Padav police station rushed to the spot, but the accused had already fled by then. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also Centre tweaks rules governing BH series registration mark for vehicles