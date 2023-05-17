MP: Posing as customers, 4 women steal jewels from Mandla shop

MP: Pretending to be customers, 4 women steal jwellery worth thousands from shop in Mandla |

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Four women, pretending to be customers, looted ornaments worth thousands of rupees from a jewellery shop in Mandla district. The incident was caught in the CCTV camera installed in the shop.

According to a Nai Dunia report, the matter pertains to a jewellery shop of Sarafa Bazar located at the district headquarters.

The shop operator said that the four women reached the shop posing as customers. So, he started showing him the best gold jewellery collection while also engaging with other customers.

Because of the marriage season, crowds are seen in every shop in sarafa market these days. The women took advantage of the rush and in a jiffy stole two sets of ‘manchali’, a small kunda and three small lockets with them.

According to information, all the four women were in rural attire. Police are looking for the suspected women on the basis of CCTV footage.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Leopardess returns to take away cubs in Shahdol jungle