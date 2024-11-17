 MP: Pooja Thapak Suicide; ‘Nikhil’s Female Friend Was Reason Behind Duo’s Altercations’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Pooja Thapak Suicide; ‘Nikhil’s Female Friend Was Reason Behind Duo’s Altercations’

MP: Pooja Thapak Suicide; ‘Nikhil’s Female Friend Was Reason Behind Duo’s Altercations’

He added that Nikhil frequently talked to his female college friend even after marriage, which had led to frequent disputes between them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A startling revelation has emerged in Pooja Thapak suicide case, almost a day after the custody of her son was handed over to her parents. On Sunday, Pooja’s brother Prakhar alleged that Pooja’s husband, Nikhil, had formed friendship with his college mate after their marriage that led to frequent altercations between them.

Pooja had committed suicide at her husband’s house in Saket Nagar on July 9 this year, a few days after which Nikhil and his mother Asha Dubey were booked for dowry harassment. On Friday, Dubey’s father ML Dubey had uploaded a video on social media, in which he had alleged that Pooja was already married before getting married to Nikhil. Prakhar said claims made by ML Dubey were completely false and misleading.

He added that Nikhil frequently talked to his female college friend even after marriage, which had led to frequent disputes between them.

Read Also
Over Two Dozen Injured After Cylinder Blast In Crowded Market At Chhatarpur Bus Stand
article-image

Marriage documents fake

FPJ Shorts
‘I Did Not Like That’: Brahmastra Actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma For Fabricating Audience Comments & Poking Fun At Him
‘I Did Not Like That’: Brahmastra Actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma For Fabricating Audience Comments & Poking Fun At Him
PCB Dismisses Report About Jason Gillespie Getting Replaced by Aaqib Javed; Aussie To Coach Pakistan Test Team Against South Africa
PCB Dismisses Report About Jason Gillespie Getting Replaced by Aaqib Javed; Aussie To Coach Pakistan Test Team Against South Africa
Jogeshwari East, Maharashtra Election 2024: Manisha Waikar Vs Bala Nar, Both Factions Of Shiv Sena Combat To Win This Constituency
Jogeshwari East, Maharashtra Election 2024: Manisha Waikar Vs Bala Nar, Both Factions Of Shiv Sena Combat To Win This Constituency
Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From Shiv Sena, MNS
Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From Shiv Sena, MNS

Prakhar, adding to his statements, said Dubey family, to escape ignominy and dowry harassment allegations, had prepared counterfeit documents of her first marriage to tarnish her image. “She was only married to Nikhil and no one else,” Prakhar added.

Nikhil hid at female friend’s house

Govindpura police station TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar told Free Press that after Pooja had committed suicide, Nikhil hid at the house of his woman friend with whom he used to talk frequently.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 4-Month-Old Tiger Cub Found Dead In Pench Tiger Reserve

MP: 4-Month-Old Tiger Cub Found Dead In Pench Tiger Reserve

MP: 33 Cattle Rescued From Traffickers At Toll Plaza, 3 Held

MP: 33 Cattle Rescued From Traffickers At Toll Plaza, 3 Held

MP: Teen Stabs Man At Bus Stand, Victim Hospitalised

MP: Teen Stabs Man At Bus Stand, Victim Hospitalised

MP: Ahirwar Community Demands Swift Justice For Elderly Woman’s Murder

MP: Ahirwar Community Demands Swift Justice For Elderly Woman’s Murder

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Of Ujjain Medical College On November 21

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Of Ujjain Medical College On November 21