MP: Pooja Thapak Suicide; ‘Nikhil’s Female Friend Was Reason Behind Duo’s Altercations’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A startling revelation has emerged in Pooja Thapak suicide case, almost a day after the custody of her son was handed over to her parents. On Sunday, Pooja’s brother Prakhar alleged that Pooja’s husband, Nikhil, had formed friendship with his college mate after their marriage that led to frequent altercations between them.

Pooja had committed suicide at her husband’s house in Saket Nagar on July 9 this year, a few days after which Nikhil and his mother Asha Dubey were booked for dowry harassment. On Friday, Dubey’s father ML Dubey had uploaded a video on social media, in which he had alleged that Pooja was already married before getting married to Nikhil. Prakhar said claims made by ML Dubey were completely false and misleading.

He added that Nikhil frequently talked to his female college friend even after marriage, which had led to frequent disputes between them.

Marriage documents fake

Prakhar, adding to his statements, said Dubey family, to escape ignominy and dowry harassment allegations, had prepared counterfeit documents of her first marriage to tarnish her image. “She was only married to Nikhil and no one else,” Prakhar added.

Nikhil hid at female friend’s house

Govindpura police station TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar told Free Press that after Pooja had committed suicide, Nikhil hid at the house of his woman friend with whom he used to talk frequently.