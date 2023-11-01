MP POLLS: VD takes swipe at Nath & Diggy says Jai and Veeru were thieves

BHOPAL: BJP state president VD Sharma, taking a dig at Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh for calling themselves Jai and Veeru said that in the film Sholay both Jai and Veeru were shown as thieves. He said that both senior Congress leaders hurl abuses at each other in private, but in public domain, they hug each other.

Addressing a press conference at party office on Wednesday, Sharma said that people of Madhya Pradesh knew the duo Congress leaders. Censuring the efforts of Congress candidate from Khargone for trying to pay tribute to Hamas fighters, he said Congress has taken the election on the path of appeasement, and it is unfortunate.

He claimed that Congress was pained over the construction of Ram Temple. Attacking the Congress, he said, “If you love Babar then put up posters of Babar”.

He also said that BJP’s manifesto is ready and is going to be issued shortly. Earlier, talking about the progress made by Madhya Pradesh under BJP, he said that the state has become number one in many fields of agriculture. It is number one state in wheat production. He said the state, which was once known as BIMARU state before 2003, is now scripting a new path of success. Its irrigated area has increased by leaps and bounds. It is also number one tiger state.

