MP Polls: Janhit Party Of Former RSS Pracharaks Releases Its First List Of Eight `Independent' Candidates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Janhit Party founded by a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary on Friday released its first list of eight candidates for the November 17 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Its chief Abhay Jain told PTI that as his newly-formed outfit is yet to get a symbol, these candidates will contest as independents.

The party has six former `pracharaks' of the RSS including Jain in its ranks.

Vijay Dubey will contest from Indore-4 constituency, Dr Subhash Barod from Indore-5, Pradeep Thakre from Saunsar, Dadan Prasad Mishra from Mauganj, Rahul Singh from Satna, Chandrashekhar Patidar from Kalapipal, Gopal Jaiswal from Gwalior South and Sheetal Singh Bhadauria from Bhind, as per the list.

"We will announce independent candidates for 12 more seats next week," Jain said.

When it came to corruption and misgovernance, there was no difference between the BJP, Congress and other political parties and people are now looking for a new alternative, he said.

