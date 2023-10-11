MP: Poll Process Begins, Officials Asked To Follow EC Orders

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): District electoral officer and collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has directed all the registration and poll officials to carry out the orders of the Election Commission (EC) to conduct fair and peaceful election. As part of the election process, both collector and superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh inspected several check posts on Monday.

Both of them were present at Malhanwada village check post on the Bankhedi-Narsinghpur border to see how the monitoring team was checking the vehicles.

They also examined the register related to checking of vehicles and directed the flying squad and the monitoring team to keep watch on every vehicle.

The vehicles, carrying more than Rs 50,000, documents related to the money and valuables, should be properly checked, they said. SP said the posters, banners and graffiti defacing government buildings and public places should be removed within the prescribed time limit.

He directed the policemen to act against the criminals. Sub-divisional magistrate Santosh Kumar Tiwari, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Kalyana Karkade and other officials were present during the inspection.

Posters, banners, graffiti removed

The officials of Nagar Palika have begun to remove the posters and banners defacing the government buildings and public places immediately after the announcement of election dates by the Election Commission (EC). The action was taken under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act following instructions of collector and district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh. A team led by chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey removed posters, banners and rubbed graffiti on the boundary walls of government buildings. The graffiti was about the government’s schemes that could influence the voters, sources said.

