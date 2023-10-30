MP: Poll Panel To Confer Awards On Media Organisations Spreading Voter Awareness

representative pic

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India will confer awards on media organisations involved in spreading voter awareness, the officials said on Sunday. The awards shall be handed over under four different categories.

Sources said that the applications have been invited from such media organisations till December 10, 2023. They added that the initiative is aimed at motivating media organisations.

All kinds of organisations such as print, digital and electronic media are eligible to apply for the same. The applications will be facilitated in both online as well as offline modes.

The link to apply for this is active at www.ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in and www.mpinfo.org. Offline applications can be sent to the Election Commission of India at Ashok Road in New Delhi, 110001.