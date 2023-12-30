MP Polity: Yadav Discusses Portfolio Allotment With Nadda, Shah

MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Friday and discussed with them the allotment of portfolios to the ministers.

The party’s failure to allot departments to the ministers even after five days of their swearing-in has become embarrassing to the BJP government. Yadav went to Delhi on Thursday night. After his meeting with Shah and Nadda, it is expected that the ministers will soon get their portfolios.

The ministry was formed on December 25. Because the departments have not been allotted, the ministers are unable to start work. Along with the ministers, both the deputy chief ministers will also be handed over departments.

There are talks that the senior ministers will be given important departments. Because the command of the state is in the hands of Delhi this time, the party’s central leadership is playing an important role in the allotment of portfolios.

Shah to inaugurate cyber Tehsil

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to inaugurate a cyber Tehsil on January 1. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Shah and requested him to inaugurate it. In the cyber Tehsil system, a property will be transferred to a buyer with the help of modern technology within 15 days. A buyer is not required to apply for transfer of property separately under the system.

Improvements will be done in the Khasra (land related documents) and in the map. At the beginning, the system will be employed for the undisputed cases. Afterwards, it will be used for undisputed transfer and property distribution cases.