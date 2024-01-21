MP Polity: Shivraj, Sharma, Singh Get Notice After Defamation Case

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Specially designated court for MP/MLA of District Court, Jabalpur, on Saturday, has issued notice to all three BJP leaders--.former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former minister Bhupendra Singh and BJP state president VD Sharma on Saturday in a defamation case. Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha had filed defamation case against three BJP leaders--former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former minister Bhupendra Singh and BJP state president VD Sharma on Saturday.

As per defamation, the trio defamed the petitioner through news in tweeter, newspaper and television. A defamation case has been registered under Section 499,500, 120-B of the IPC. Due to the ban on OBC reservation by the Supreme Court, the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, BJP state president BD Sharma and Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh had made statements against MP and advocate Vivek Tankha.

Tankha had issued a defamation notice of Rs 10 crore to all three. When no response was received to the notice, he filed a complaint in the District Court on January 6, 2023. Vivek Tankha informed Free Press, ‘Criminal court registers case under sec 500 against former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state president VD Sharma and Bhupendra Singh on my complaint of vicious defamation. I have a civil case also where I have claimed Rs 10 crore.’