MP Politics: Sonia, Raga, Priyanka Left Poll Battlefield, First Generation Still Stuck To Party, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have left the poll battle ground.

After the completion of election in the state, Yadav and BJP's state unit president VD Sharma held a press conference on Friday.

Yadav said that Sonia Gandhi left the ground even before fighting the election and Rahul had gone to Kerala after losing the election in Amethi.

Beyond Kerala, there is the Arabian Sea; else, he would have gone to Arab to fight an election and Priyanka did not have the guts to fight the election, the Chief Minister said.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are contesting the election and also campaigning for the party candidates across the country, he said.

The BJP's third generation has joined politics, but the Congress's first generation still sticks to the party as the female moneys do to their dead infants, he said.

During the campaigning, it was palpable that Modi tsunami was going on across the country, and the NDA would form a government with more than 400 seats, he said.

This election is like an open book, and the Congress, which is resorting to excuses, will put the blame on EVMs for its defeat, he said.

Sharma said that the party leaders from the state had canvassed for the candidates in MP and in different parts of the country.

Yadav has campaigned across the country after completion of election in the state, Sharma said.

By putting a question mark on the Election Commission the Congress is making it clear that they are going to lose the election badly, he said.

Court, CBI orders to be followed in nursing scam

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the nursing college scam is going on in the court, and the CBI is probing it, so the directives of the court and those of the probe agency will be followed.

Yadav made the statement on the issue of the then medical education minister Vishvas Sarang's role in the case. The CBI probe is going on after an order of the court, and the government is working according to the court order, Yadav said.

He, however, maintained a silence on the Ashok Nagar incident.