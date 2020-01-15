MP politics on boil: Cong MLA Suneeta blames party leaders of backing illegal mining

BHOPAL: Congress legislator Sunita Patel’s frown at the mining Mafioso when the government has gone hammer tongs at the criminals has heated up political atmosphere in the state.

An MLA from Gadarwara, Patel alleged at a function at Bandrashan two days ago that the Congress leaders were backing illegal mining.

Against the backdrop of the Congress MLA’s statement, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal a Congress legislator has accused its own he party of shielding the mining Mafioso.

BJP has already raised the issue of brazen mining which is going on in the state during the Congress rule, Agarwal said.

The legislator said after she had raised the issue, illegal mining stopped.

Despite complaints to the collectors, SPs and mining officers, the illegal mining was on, she said, adding that such things could not happen without support of any powerful lobby.

JCB machines are used to take out sand and mining continues throughout the night, despite a ban on sand mining in the state, she said.

Politicians are heading for a showdown over sand mining in Narsinghpur after Bhind and Hoshangabad.

According to sources, after the legislator’s allegations, the government sought information about it from the collector of Narsinghpur.