MP: 'Politics Of Hatred,' Congress MLA Arif Masood On CM Yadav's Decision To Restrict Loudspeakers At Religious Places (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Bhopal Arif Masood called Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's decision on restrictions on loudspeakers at religious place a 'drama'.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Masood said that the Chief Minister's actions are creating misconception in the societey. Had he announced measures to tackle unemployment and employment we would have definitely appreciated and supported him. However, he is doing a politica of hatred and not development."

He further said, “I have also followed the orders of the Supreme Court; there is nothing new in this. The Supreme Court has never mentioned a ban; their directive was for limiting noise in machines."

Highlighting the prohibition on open meat shops-- another decision announced by the chief minister, Masood asked, “has he accomplished something significant? This is also the responsibility of the municipal corporation; they are doing their job. So, what groundbreaking work has he done? It's just a facade, and nothing more."

Mohan Yadav had banned the unlawful use of loudspeakers in temples, mosques, and other religious places across Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The decision came a few hours after Yadav took oath as the chief minister.

After declaring a prohibition on the unauthorized use of loudspeakers in religious spaces, he issued a directive to clamp down on the illicit sale of meat shops across the state. The enforcement of this order has initiated, commencing from Thursday morning, starting in his hometown of Ujjain.