MP Politics: Narottam, Arya, Jaibhan, KP Yadav Vying For Rajya Sabha Seat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Rajya Sabha (RS) seat that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was representing fell vacant after his election to the Lok Sabha and his resignation as RS member.

By-election to this seat will be held and a date for it may be announced anytime soon. Scindia's term in RS was till July 2026. So, anyone sent to the RS by the BJP will be in office for two years.

According to reports, former minister Narottam Mishra, Lal Singh Arya, KP Yadav and Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya are in the race for this RS seat. Both Mishra and Arya lost the Vidhan Sabha election. They want to reach Parliament through RS.

Yadav was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha election from Guna. The ticket from this seat was given to Scindia. During the electioneering, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Yadavís interests would be taken care of.

Pawaiya sought tickets for assembly and parliamentary elections, but he was not made candidate. Earlier, Pawaiya wanted to go to Rajya Sabha. He has again become active.

There are possibilities that the candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-poll will be from the state. The BJP has sprung surprises in selecting candidates for the Rajya Sabha.

The party is sending members to the RS on the basis of caste equations. As senior leaders have demanded tickets for the RS election, the party may choose a few from among those who are vying for the seat.