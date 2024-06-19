 MP Politics: Narottam, Arya, Jaibhan, KP Yadav Vying For Rajya Sabha Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Politics: Narottam, Arya, Jaibhan, KP Yadav Vying For Rajya Sabha Seat

MP Politics: Narottam, Arya, Jaibhan, KP Yadav Vying For Rajya Sabha Seat

By-election to this seat will be held and a date for it may be announced anytime soon. Scindia's term in RS was till July 2026. So, anyone sent to the RS by the BJP will be in office for two years

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Rajya Sabha (RS) seat that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was representing fell vacant after his election to the Lok Sabha and his resignation as RS member.

By-election to this seat will be held and a date for it may be announced anytime soon. Scindia's term in RS was till July 2026. So, anyone sent to the RS by the BJP will be in office for two years.

According to reports, former minister Narottam Mishra, Lal Singh Arya, KP Yadav and Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya are in the race for this RS seat. Both Mishra and Arya lost the Vidhan Sabha election. They want to reach Parliament through RS.

Read Also
MP: Boat Operating Illegally In Chambal River Overturns, Narrow Escape For 17 Passengers, 8 Bikes...
article-image

Yadav was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha election from Guna. The ticket from this seat was given to Scindia. During the electioneering, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Yadavís interests would be taken care of.

Pawaiya sought tickets for assembly and parliamentary elections, but he was not made candidate. Earlier, Pawaiya wanted to go to Rajya Sabha. He has again become active.

There are possibilities that the candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-poll will be from the state. The BJP has sprung surprises in selecting candidates for the Rajya Sabha.

The party is sending members to the RS on the basis of caste equations. As senior leaders have demanded tickets for the RS election, the party may choose a few from among those who are vying for the seat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Politics: Narottam, Arya, Jaibhan, KP Yadav Vying For Rajya Sabha Seat

MP Politics: Narottam, Arya, Jaibhan, KP Yadav Vying For Rajya Sabha Seat

Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vidhya Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Hoshangabad...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vidhya Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Hoshangabad...

MP: 4 Dead After Lightning Strikes Gwalior

MP: 4 Dead After Lightning Strikes Gwalior

MP: Workers Refuse To Butcher Goats To Feed Cheetahs In Kuno, Call For Strike

MP: Workers Refuse To Butcher Goats To Feed Cheetahs In Kuno, Call For Strike

MCU Vice Chancellor Prof. K G Suresh To Speak At Mumbai International Film Festival

MCU Vice Chancellor Prof. K G Suresh To Speak At Mumbai International Film Festival