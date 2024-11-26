MP Police To Adopt Digital Investigation With 25,000 Tablets, Boosting Efficiency Under New Laws

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita (BSS), 2023 came to effect from July 1 but most police stations investigate through traditional method. Now, police headquarters is purchasing tablets for their investigation officials, said officials here on Tuesday.

About 25,000 tablets are to be purchased. Madhya Pradesh has 1,150 police stations. On an average, every police station of the state will get 21 tablets. Under the new laws, some procedures have changed. In BSS, 24 provisions have been changed. Now, the investigation officials will have to record statements of victims, accused and witness in digital device.

The other evidences will be secured in form of photograph with geo tagging. The tablets will get connected to Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), which will connect through central server and if any other district or state wants to know the whereabouts of a criminal, they can access and find it. One more advantage of the tablet is related to the handing over the charge after transfer.

The outgoing investigation officer has to give the tablet to incoming IO so that he knows the cases specially those under investigation. The Centre had asked state government to purchase tablets and other gadgets for investigation but the budget was the concern. Now, the purchase process has been started and shortly the tablets will be given to IOs.