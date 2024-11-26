 MP Police To Adopt Digital Investigation With 25,000 Tablets, Boosting Efficiency Under New Laws
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Police To Adopt Digital Investigation With 25,000 Tablets, Boosting Efficiency Under New Laws

MP Police To Adopt Digital Investigation With 25,000 Tablets, Boosting Efficiency Under New Laws

On an average, every police station of the state will get 21 tablets. Under the new laws, some procedures have changed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita (BSS), 2023 came to effect from July 1 but most police stations investigate through traditional method. Now, police headquarters is purchasing tablets for their investigation officials, said officials here on Tuesday.

About 25,000 tablets are to be purchased. Madhya Pradesh has 1,150 police stations. On an average, every police station of the state will get 21 tablets. Under the new laws, some procedures have changed. In BSS, 24 provisions have been changed. Now, the investigation officials will have to record statements of victims, accused and witness in digital device.

Read Also
MP Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inaugurates 'Fly Big' Ticket Counter At Bhopal Airport, Distributes...
article-image

The other evidences will be secured in form of photograph with geo tagging. The tablets will get connected to Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), which will connect through central server and if any other district or state wants to know the whereabouts of a criminal, they can access and find it. One more advantage of the tablet is related to the handing over the charge after transfer.

The outgoing investigation officer has to give the tablet to incoming IO so that he knows the cases specially those under investigation. The Centre had asked state government to purchase tablets and other gadgets for investigation but the budget was the concern. Now, the purchase process has been started and shortly the tablets will be given to IOs.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s Victory
Bombay HC Dismisses Election Petition Challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Dine Patil’s Victory
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Chief Minister’s Post Continues
Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase
Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase
Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment
Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Metro Nears Completion: Trial Runs & Safety Tests Await Final Stretch Of Orange Line

Bhopal Metro Nears Completion: Trial Runs & Safety Tests Await Final Stretch Of Orange Line

MP Transport Department Plans Revamp To Boost Rural Connectivity With Public Transport Model

MP Transport Department Plans Revamp To Boost Rural Connectivity With Public Transport Model

Rising Exam Stress Pushes MP Students To Helpline: Over 1.5 Lakh Calls Address Anxiety & Study...

Rising Exam Stress Pushes MP Students To Helpline: Over 1.5 Lakh Calls Address Anxiety & Study...

40th Anniversary Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Decades On, Survivors’ Struggle For Medical Care Sees No...

40th Anniversary Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Decades On, Survivors’ Struggle For Medical Care Sees No...

Major Administrative Reshuffle Expected In January: Collectors Of Several MP Districts Likely To Be...

Major Administrative Reshuffle Expected In January: Collectors Of Several MP Districts Likely To Be...