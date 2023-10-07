 MP: Police Recover Over Rs 13 Lakh From Vehicle In Chhatarpur, Probe On
The police have seized the vehicle and the entire money was taken into custody.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh police have recovered Rs 13,72,000 from a vehicle in the Civil Lines area of Chhatarpur district on Friday. According to the police, in view of the upcoming assembly elections, intensive vehicle checking was being conducted by the police when a huge amount was recovered from a vehicle.

The police have seized the vehicle and the entire money was taken into custody. They are also investigating any political connection with the recovered money.

Speaking to ANI, Kamlesh Sahu, police station in-charge, Civil Line said, "Today during vehicle checking, Rs 13 lakh and 72 thousand have been recovered from a vehicle which has been seized by the Civil Line Police. The money recovered is being investigated to see if it has any political connection. The investigation is still going on. Some documents have also been recovered along with this money, which is also being investigated." 

