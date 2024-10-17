MP: Police Dept Makes Another Bid To Reign In Fraudsters; Five Consultants To Curb Cyber Frauds In City

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After adopting several methods to restrain the growing menace of cyber frauds, the district cyber wing has decided to rope in cyber consultants who will assist police in cracking cases of financial frauds.

According to the senior officials of the district cyber cell, five cyber consultants will be recruited for the purpose by this year end. Sources said cyber consultants would be assigned cases, which require high acumen in tracing whereabouts of the cyber crooks.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the people holding degree in computer sciences or Information Technology (IT) would be recruited as consultants. He added that a certification in cyber sciences would be an added benefit.

The responsibilities

Assistant police commissioner Sujeet Tiwari said cyber consultants would be required to safeguard websites of all the government and private institutions based in the city from being hacked.

They will trace the places from where the crooks have been targeting the residents of Bhopal, make best use of the equipment provided at the cyber forensic laboratory, train police personnel for dealing with frequently changing modus operandi of the cyber crooks and provide technical assistance in making strategies to make cyber crooks fall into their dragnet.