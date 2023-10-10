MP: Police Crack Down On Cannabis Farming In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Assembly elections slated to take place in MP, the police have begun tightening the noose on criminals and nefarious activities. The Satna police on Monday cracked down on cannabis farming ongoing in the Narhathi village of the district and seized almost a thousand saplings, they said.

According to the police, the cannabis farming was on in full swing in the Narhathi village, at a distance of half a kilometre from the main road.

The police received a tip-off about the same, and raided the directed spot. They seized thousands of cannabis saplings from there. They have also begun a probe in the case to find out who is the owner of the farmland, and are trying to fetch as many details about him, to take him into custody soon. A detailed investigation has been launched in the incident, the police said.

