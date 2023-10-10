 MP: Police Crack Down On Cannabis Farming In Satna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Police Crack Down On Cannabis Farming In Satna

MP: Police Crack Down On Cannabis Farming In Satna

According to the police, the cannabis farming was on in full swing in the Narhathi village, at a distance of half a kilometre from the main road.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 01:25 AM IST
article-image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Assembly elections slated to take place in MP, the police have begun tightening the noose on criminals and nefarious activities. The Satna police on Monday cracked down on cannabis farming ongoing in the Narhathi village of the district and seized almost a thousand saplings, they said.

According to the police, the cannabis farming was on in full swing in the Narhathi village, at a distance of half a kilometre from the main road.

The police received a tip-off about the same, and raided the directed spot. They seized thousands of cannabis saplings from there. They have also begun a probe in the case to find out who is the owner of the farmland, and are trying to fetch as many details about him, to take him into custody soon. A detailed investigation has been launched in the incident, the police said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Telecom Employee Arrested For Raping Woman In Bag Sewaniya
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Executive Committee Of Hindu Utsav Samiti Constituted, Chandrashekhar Gupta Is Prez

MP: Executive Committee Of Hindu Utsav Samiti Constituted, Chandrashekhar Gupta Is Prez

MP: Police Crack Down On Cannabis Farming In Satna

MP: Police Crack Down On Cannabis Farming In Satna

MP: Villagers Catch Croc, Hand It Over To Forest Officials

MP: Villagers Catch Croc, Hand It Over To Forest Officials

MP: Civic Body Removes Posters, Banners

MP: Civic Body Removes Posters, Banners

Ban Orders Imposed To Hold Peaceful Election: Collector

Ban Orders Imposed To Hold Peaceful Election: Collector