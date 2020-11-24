MP Police Constable Exam: Requisite height for women aspirants reduced

The height required for women aspirants to clear police constable recruitment exam has been reduced from 158 centimetres to 155 centimetres. The women aspirants have been demanding it since 2017. A delegation had met home minister Narottam Mishra and demanded to reduce height from 158 CM to 155 CM. He accepted the demand and announced it on Tuesday. In 2018, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had assured aspirants that requisite height will be reduced. The Congress government had planned to announce police recruitment dates but could not do it during its 15-month tenure. The BJP-led state government has announced dates and started recruitment process.
The history
In MP, 33% reservation is given to women. The first vacancy with 33% reservation was issued in 2016. MP Professional Examination Board had conducted written exam for 14,283 posts. Out of this, 4,761 posts were reserved for women. In all, 1,037 women could clear the written exam.
In the physical exam, many aspirants were disqualified due to less height. Since then, aspirants have been raising the demand.
Professional Examination Board is conducting the examination. Around 4000 posts of all trades and general duties will be filled.
The recruitment process will start from November 25 and the online application submitting will start from December 24.
