MP Police Constable Exam: Requisite height for women aspirants reduced

The history

In MP, 33% reservation is given to women. The first vacancy with 33% reservation was issued in 2016. MP Professional Examination Board had conducted written exam for 14,283 posts. Out of this, 4,761 posts were reserved for women. In all, 1,037 women could clear the written exam.

In the physical exam, many aspirants were disqualified due to less height. Since then, aspirants have been raising the demand.

Professional Examination Board is conducting the examination. Around 4000 posts of all trades and general duties will be filled.

The recruitment process will start from November 25 and the online application submitting will start from December 24.