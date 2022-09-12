MP: PM's visit to Karhal; CM reviews preparations

PM Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to Sheopur and took stock of the preparations being made in connection with the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Karhal on Sunday. He also assessed preparations of orientation-cum-conference of Self-Help Groups.

During his visit to Kuno Palpur Sanctuary to inaugurate the Cheetah project on September 17, Prime Minister Modi will also interact with SHGs in Karhal.

After having discussions with officers concerned, Chouhan seemed satisfied with the arrangements. He also sought information from senior officials of the Forest Department about the entire process of the relocation of cheetahs from Namibia to Kuno National Park. He also had a discussion with the officers involved in the project.

He also discussed with officers in connection with the stage prepared in view of the PM's Karhal visit. He also discussed with officers regarding sitting and drinking water arrangements, emergency services such as medical service and security related arrangements. He directed the officers to complete all preparations within the stipulated time limit. He also saw tents and other arrangements and gave necessary directions.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Forest and Environment Bhupendra Yadav, Member of Parliament and BJP State President VD Sharma, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture and Sheopur district in-charge Bharat Singh Kushwaha, MLA Sitaram Adivasi, Principal Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development Department Umakant Umrao, Commissioner of Gwalior and Chambal divisions Ashish Saxena, Collector Sheopur Shivam Verma etc were present.