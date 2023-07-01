MP: PM Modi Calls Congress' Guarantees A'Fraud', Promises Movie On Rani Durgavati To Woo Tribals In Shahdol

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a swipe at Congress' 'guarantees', PM Narendra Modi said their promises are equivalent to "deception and fraud". He was addressing the Tribals in Shahdol on Saturday.

On Opposition Unity, PM Modi said it's a mere group of "corrupt leaders" who are out on bail. "The opposition does not have a guarantee of a terror-free India as they hold meetings with anti-national elements. They do not have guarantee of public welfare as all they are more interested in Parivarawaad (welfare of families)," Modi said, making public beware of such guarantees.

PM Modi, further, promised the tribal communities that a movie will be made on Rani Durgavati to mark her 500th birth anniversary on October 5. Rani Durgavati inspired silver coin & postal stamps will also be available, he said.