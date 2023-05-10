MP: PM Housing Scheme Bhupendra Singh hands over keys to 313 beneficiaries in Sagar

Representative Image |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur has said the construction of houses at a cost of Rs 158 crore was possible because of a double-engine government.

During Congress rule, former chief minister Kamal Nath had returned the PM’s Housing scheme, so that the state government did not have to pay half of the cost of the project.

Singh made the statement when he handed over the key to the beneficiaries of the PM’s housing project at Menpani in the city. He handed over keys of the houses to 313 beneficiaries.

He also inaugurated city bus services by flagging off 12 buses.

He further said the residential colony, built at Menpani surrounded by hills and forests, is the most beautiful one in the state.

