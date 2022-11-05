MP: Pilot project started to test other diseases in TB patients

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Differentiated Care Approach has been launched as a pilot project in the Bhopal district for TB patients.

This pilot project is being operated by the Central TB Division in three states of the country. The pilot project is being implemented in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Orissa.

Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh was selected by the Government of India for this pilot project. The main objective of this pilot is to determine the risk in TB patients through other clinical parameters and investigation so that other diseases can be assessed in TB patients. This pilot model will be implemented in all Primary Health Centers, Urban Primary Health Centers, and Sub Health Centers in the Bhopal district.

NHM director Priyanka Das said that the referral of patients would be linked to institutions like Community Health Center, TB Hospital, and District Hospital.

This pilot will be operated through a mobile application which was launched by Mission Director Priyanka Das.