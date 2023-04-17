MP: Patwari caught red-handed while taking bribe of Rs 9K in Balaghat

Representative Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A Patwari (revenue official) was caught red-handed at Lalbarra Tehsil office on Monday when he was taking a bribe of Rs 9,000. A Lokayukta team from Jabalpur caught the official.

According to inspector of Lokayukta police Kamal Singh Uike, a resident of Moti Vihar colony Uttam Silewar complained to the Lokayukta office against the Patwari.

In the complaint, Silewar said there had been a six-acre farm in the name of his mother.

After her death, the land was to be transferred, distributed and demarcated, so he sent an application to the Tehsil office for completing the formalities.

Patwari Sanjay Patle demanded a bribe of Rs 23,000 from the complainant. Later, Patle was ready to do the work by taking Rs 18,000.

When the complainant was about to give the first installment of the bribe, the Lokayukta caught hold of the Patwari at the Tehsil office in Lalbarra.

