MP: Patient’s Attendants Create Ruckus At District Hospital In Chhatarpur | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of attendants of a patient created a ruckus at the district hospital and misbehaved with the doctor on emergency duty and snatched a mobile phone from him.

They accompanied a man injured in a road accident on Sunday night.

The angry doctors lodged a complaint at the police station seeking deployment of armed police in the hospital.

The doctors at the hospital held an emergency meeting after the incident.

According to Dr Manoj Choudhary, when he was on emergency on Sunday night, a man injured in a road accident was brought to the hospital.

Dr Choudhary said he was attending some other patients. Nearly three dozen people came to the hospital with the injured man.

When the injured man was brought to the dressing room, his attendants also entered there.

According to Dr Choudhary, when he told those people not crowd in the dressing room, some of them misbehaved with him and snatched his mobile phone.

Read Also Bhopal: BMC Lodges Complaints Against Nailing Adverts On Trees

He, somehow, managed to get out of the dressing room and informed the police and the civil surgeon Dr GL Ahirwar about the incident.

As soon as the police reached the hospital, the trouble-makers, however, ran away from the scene.

A few video clips and CCTV footage of the incident came to light and the police are inquiring into the case on the basis of those evidence.

Read Also Indore: Lord Hanuman Decked Up As Doctor In Veer Alija Sarkar Temple

Dr Ahirwar said the incident sparked resentment among the doctors.

Immediately after the incident, the superintendent of police, police station in charge and the control room were informed, but the police reached the spot late, he said.

He further said if the administration did not deploy armed police on the hospital campus for security of doctors, they would make a strategy.

Dr Oj Dosaj said the police had begun an inquiry into the case, but there should proper security for the doctors.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)