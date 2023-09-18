 MP: Passenger On IndiGo Flight Dies Of Heart Attack, Emergency Landing In Jabalpur
MP: Passenger On IndiGo Flight Dies Of Heart Attack, Emergency Landing In Jabalpur

Franquelin had an attack as soon as the flight took off.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Passenger Dies During Flight Due To Heart Attack, Was Travelling From Jabalpur To Delhi With Wife  | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In an unfortunate incident, a passenger suffered heart attack as soon as the flight took off and died on board on Monday. The incident happened on Jabalpur to Delhi flight operated by Indigo. The flight had to make an emergency landing in Jabalpur.

According to information, Rajendra Franquelin was traveling from Jabalpur to Delhi with his wife. It is said that he suffered an attack as soon as took off.

After being informed about the incident, the flight made an emergency landing to the Jabalpur airport. Later, Khamriya police station took charge of the case and sent the body for post-mortem. 

According to sources, Rajendra had his third heart attack this time and had already suffered two heart attacks earlier, also.

