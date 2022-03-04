MP: Paralysed man abducted in Jabalpur district

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man suffering from paralysis has been kidnapped by unidentified men for ransom in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Friday.

Rahul Singh, a resident of Gosalpur village, had not returned home from a local market on Wednesday, following which his father received a ransom call later that night, inspector N R Sinha of Gosalpur town said.

An unidentified caller demanded Rs 15 lakh from Singh's family for his safe release, he said.

Singh, who suffers from paralysis of right hand and leg, can walk with effort, the official said.

The police have contacted Singh's friends and are gathering information from the nearby areas to track down the accused, the policeman said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 02:52 PM IST