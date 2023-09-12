MP: Panna Queen Reveals She Was Dragged Out Of Temple, Accuses BJP Minister Of Conspiring Against Her

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The viral video showing Panna's Rani Jiteshwari allegedly creating ruckus at a temple on Janmashtami has sparked a blame-game. Priests said the royal was drunk at the time and accused her of hurting dignity of the temple. On the other hand, the Karni Sena, known to be quite active these days, took to streets on Tuesday alleging that the priests misbehaved with their queen.

In an exclusive interview to Dainik Bhaskar, Rani Jiteshwari revealed that the priests had denied her entry into the temple's "garb grih" for the rituals that the Panna's royal family had been doing since time immemorial on the occasion of Janmashtami, calling her a "widow" and thus inauspicious.

She said that the temple staff first pushed her and then dragged her out of the campus. The queen has also accused BJP minister of the framing a conspiracy against her after she questioned the working of the minister.

Queen was drunk? Rani Jiteshwari Calls It BJP Minister's Conspiracy

Some people also alleged that the Queen was drunk. The temple management filed a case against Jiteshwari Devi, accusing her of hurting religious sentiments. The police arrested her and sent her to jail.

According to the reports of Dainik Bhaskar, Jiteshwari Devi, the Queen, alleged that this is not the first time that she has entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. She has never been stopped before. She called it a conspiracy of local BJP MLA and minister Brijendra Pratap Singh. She said that the minister wanted to break the traditions that have been going on for years with his power politics. Recently she raised her voice against the functioning of the minister. This is the result of the misbehavior that happened to her in the temple.

Two chaanwar organised in the temple this year

Further she said that, according to the tradition of the temple, Maharaj conducts Chaanwar every year. This time there were two chaanwar in the temple, whereas there should have been only one. This year, one Chaanwar was organized by their son Chhatrasal II (present Maharaj), the other Chaanwar was organised by Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh. Objection was also raised from the royal family regarding breaking the tradition.

