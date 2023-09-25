MP: Pandit Ram Lala Sarkar Announces To Predict Winning Party's Name 1 Month Before Assembly Election, Will Give In Writing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing strong displeasure over famous Pandhokhar Sarakr Gurusharan Sharma, another renowned saint Ram Lala Sarkar said that he would predict and write the name of the winning party in a chit one month ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election.

Sarkar issued a direct challenge, asserting that the sons of Sanatan and religion would overcome any adversity thrown their way.

While engaging with the media, he made a significant announcement based on his unique skill of writing predictions on parchments.

Sarkar declared that just a month before the 2023 Assembly elections, he would unveil a parchment revealing which party would form the next government in Madhya Pradesh. He also stated that this parchment would be opened in front of the media cameras, and his prediction would prove accurate.

During the conversation in Jabalpur, he also shared his opinion on the political developments related to Sanatan (ancient) religion in Madhya Pradesh. He emphasized that Sanatan Dharma has been in existence since time immemorial and the party that defends it will come to power.

Recently, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and his son made comments about Sanatan, and Sarkar also expressed his frank views on the challenge posed by Shyam Manav. He stated that Shyam Manav has refuted the claims of many scholars, but he is ready to accept any challenge.

Regarding Uday Nidhi's statement, he considered it an error, but if it is repeated, he will label them as "leaders of fools" because no one can challenge the existence of Sanatan Dharma in this universe.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)