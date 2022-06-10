MP Panchayat polls: Symbols allotted, sword and shield most sought after

Aspirants wait for elections symbol allotment at Collectorate for panchayat polls in Bhopal on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission allotted election symbols for more than 4 lakh candidates contesting for the election of Zilla Panchayat Member, Janpad Panchayat Member, Sarpanch and Panch of Panchayats, on Friday.

There are more than 100 election symbols with the election commission that were allotted on Friday.

Some of the election symbols are most sought after by the candidates. Two swords and a shield is one of the most sought after, said a district election officer. Other such symbols include arrowhead, table, chair and radio and harmonium for the Zila Panchayat members. For the post of Janpad Panchayat members there are symbols like rail and airplane.

Polling for the first phase of Panchayat elections will be held on 25 June, second on 1 July and third on 8 July.

For Zila Panchayat members –Bow and Arrow, Two Leaves, Rising Sun, Kite, Umbrella, Lantern, Shovel and Belt, Electric Bulb, Sewing Machine, Hand Mill, Table, Fan, Slate, Radio, Harmonium, Two Swords and a Shield , Pichkari, Matka, Ring, Bat, Key, Candles, Embroidery, Boy-Girl, Boat, Bench, Gas Cylinder, Gas Stove, Gas Light, Balloon, Table, Chair, Peacock, Peepal Leaf and Sunflower.

Janpad Panchayat Member- Black board, Banyan tree, Hut, Farmer driving tractor, Scales, Farmer harvesting crops, Torch, Cupboard, Ceiling fan, Television, Rail engine, Diesel pump, Pressure cooker, Cup plate, comb, drum, siren, and door.

Sarpanch- Glasses, coconut tree with fruits, hand pump, lock and key, farmer raining grain, vegetable basket, wheat earring, bus, and ball, cap and violin

Panch - ladder, shovel, bucket, plow, axe, electric radish, mango, banana, frock, lady purse