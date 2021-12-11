MP Panchayat Elections: Supreme Court hearing on 13 December

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court heard the petition related to Panchayat elections in the state, filed by Congress leader Syed Jafar and Jaya Thakur on Saturday, and gave the next date of 13 December for hearing.

Syed Jafar has filed the petition against the state government for holding panchayat elections without following the rule of rotation.

“Laws related to Panchayat elections clearly mention about rotation order. The order issued by the state government is against the rotation process. Niwari was made district in the year 2018. How can elections be held there without conducting a delimitation exercise? Elections for Zila and Janpad Panchayat presidents should also be conducted on the basis of rotation,” said Jafar.

The Congress government had issued notification related to reservation for panchayat elections in 2019-20. Current dispensation, without cancelling the old notification, issued a new notification on the basis of an Ordinance. The state government announced conducting panchayat elections on the basis of reservation done in the year 2014.

Jafar had first approached the High Court, the hearing of which took place on December 9. The High Court turned down the case. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha had appeared on behalf of Jafar.

Tankha had then said that he will move to the Supreme Court as the government is placing an ordinance above the constitution.

