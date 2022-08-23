MP: Over 5500 ltr of adulterated milk seized from dairy in Bhind, case registered

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A team of STF and the Food Security Department in a joint action seized a large quantity of adulterated milk and spurious milk preparation materials and chemicals from Radhe Dairy, Bhind.

According to Robin Jain, DSP, STF Gwalior, the team has collected samples of milk to be sent for investigation. A case has been registered against the accused dairy operator.

Acting on a special tip-off, Food safety officer Avneesh Gupta raided the Rahawali situated Radhe Dairy and seized around 5500 liters of adulterated and non-standard milk in two tankers, 50 kg RM and plastic froth from the spot.

According to the information by the STF team, 30 kg of liquid detergent, 19 cans of refined oil (15 liters), 13 sacks of malto strine powder, five cans of 30 kg of hydrogen peroxide, caustic 7 kg, ready-made milk solution 25 liters, shampoo pouch 15, gas cylinder, electric mixing machine 1 and 20 empty tins of Refined Palmolein Oil have been confiscated.