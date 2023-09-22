MP: Over 41k Tendu Plucker Families Receive Bonus Amount Of More Than ₹10 Cr Under Charan Paduka Yojana |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed a bonus amount of Rs 10 crore 11 lakh to 41 thousan 68 tendu patta plucker families of Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur and Barwani districts in Harsud of Khandwa district. More than 82 thousand 74 members of a total of 29 thousand 520 tendu plucker families have been included in these districts, in the year 2023. This year 38 thousand standard bags of tendu leaves have been collected in these districts.

Addressing the programme held for benefit distribution to tendu leaf pluckers, the Chief Minister said that a family is being run in the state and not a government. I will try my best to bring happiness in the lives of my sisters. Service to the public is true religion. There will be change in people’s lives through social revolution.

Many development works have been undertaken, With the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, the dignity of women has been enhance in their families. The amount being received under this scheme is an honour for them. Now it has been increased from Rs one thousand to Rs 1250. Unmarried women who have been left out of this scheme will be included. Under the scheme, the amount will be increased upto Rs 3000 by hiking the amount each time by Rs 250. Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah was also present on this occasion.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that slippers, drinking water bottles and sarees are also being given to the women who pluck tendu leaves. Industries are being promoted. Employment opportunities are being increased. The picture and destiny of the state will be changed in the coming five years. Chief Minister Chouhan distributed various benefits. Under the Charan Paduka scheme, he provided shoes to brothers and slippers to sisters and distributed water bottles and sarees.

'Daughters getting laptops and bicycles'

Chief Minister Chouhan said that a plan has been prepared to give lease of land for living. The poor left out of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will get the benefit of the Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojana. Electricity facility is being provided to the farmers.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that sons and daughters are being given free bicycles and laptops. Scooty is being given to every girl and boy student who tops in the school of her/his village in class 12th. Going forward, three students each will get scooties. Chief Minister Chouhan said that medical and engineering studies will also be conducted in Hindi. The state government will pay the fees of medical and engineering colleges.

Charan Paduka Scheme for tendu leaf collectors

Small needs of tendu leaf collectors are being taken care of in Charan Paduka scheme. In this, one pair of shoes is being provided to one male member of the family, one pair of slippers to one female member of the family, one Sari each to all the female members of the family and a water bottle is being provided to each family.

Tendu leaf collectors received 45,427 pairs of shoes, 46,021 pairs of slippers, 46,025 pairs of bottles, 59,603 Saris.

Materials worth Rs 261 crore will be distributed this year

Under the scheme, materials worth Rs 261 crore will be distributed to 15 lakh 20 thousand families in the state. 5 lakh 20 thousand pairs of shoes, 5 lakh 20 thousand pairs of slippers, 20 lakh 48 thousand Saris, 5 lakh 29 thousand water bottles and an amount of Rs 200 for umbrellas to 5 lakh 20 thousand families.