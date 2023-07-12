 MP: Over 350 Warehouse Operators Give Ultimatum To Jabalpur Administration To Clear Dues Worth Rs Crores, Warn Supply Cut Of Grains To 8 Districts
MP: Over 350 Warehouse Operators Give Ultimatum To Jabalpur Administration To Clear Dues Worth Rs Crores, Warn Supply Cut Of Grains To 8 Districts

The warehouses have more than 7 lakh metric tonnes of food grains for the poor.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 350 warehouse operators, on Wednesday, gave an ultimatum to the district administration to clear their dues--amount to crores of rupees, or else they will stop the supply of food grains from Monday onwards. These warehouses supply grains across 8 districts. They have written a letter to Jablapur collector.

In a letter, the warehouse operators said that the crores of rupees are outstanding. If the rent money is not paid by Monday, they will lock their warehouses and stop the supply of food grains.

7 Lakh Metric Tonnes Food Grains Stored

The warehouses have more than 7 lakh metric tonnes of food grains for the poor.

Warehouses Operated By Taking Loans

According to the information, Jabalpur District Warehouse Association had given its final ultimatum by writing a letter to Collector of Jabalpur district, Saurabh Kumar Suman. Oral assurances are being given continuously by MPWLC. More than 50% of warehouse operators are operating it by taking loans from banks and they have also been sent NPA notices from banks.

If the operators do not get the payment of storage fee before Monday, then they will be forced to take drastic measures.

Regarding the whole matter, the manager of MPWLC , Sandeep Bisariya said that he himself is helpless because the allocation has not yet come from the government, so the payment of not only the private warehouse but also the government warehouse has stopped.

