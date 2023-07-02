MP: Ophthalmologists At Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Feted On Doctor’s Day | FP Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Managing trustee of Sewa Sadan eye hospital located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar, LC Janiyani, felicitated all the ophthalmologists employed there on the occasion of doctor’s day observed across the nation on Saturday.

On the occasion, Janiyani also expressed gratitude towards all the eye surgeons for rendering outstanding eye-care services to wipe out eye problems and blindness from the society.

Medical director, Dr Prerna Upadhyay, ophthalmology consultant Dr Hemant Sinha, senior physician Dr GT Khemchandani and all other senior eye surgeons were also present during this. Dr Upadhyay said that doctors come across numerous opportunities to serve the patients suffering from various ailments throughout their career.

She further said that with this perception, the purpose of a doctor’s life becomes meaningful. On the occasion, Dr Rashmi Apte, Dr Samta Patel, Dr Sonal Paliwal and other surgeons extended their best wishes to their co-workers. A cake was also cut to celebrate the occasion. Following this, Janiyani distributed mementos to all the surgeons.