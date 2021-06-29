MP Open Board to hold exams in pen and paper mode

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has decided to conduct its examinations in regular, offline mode. It is unlike other secondary education boards in the country.

The Open Board organises examinations for classes 10 and 12 in June every year. Around one lakh students appear in its examinations. This year, too, the Open Board's examinations for Classes 10 and 12 were scheduled for June. The students had filled in the forms and deposited the requisite fee in February. The examinations have been rescheduled for August due to Covid-19. The notification would be uploaded on the website of the Board by July 15, a staffer said.

Unlike other boards, including the CBSE and the MPBSE, the Open Board took the decision to postpone its examinations at the eleventh hour. Subsequently, the CBSE, ICSE, MPBSE and the boards of secondary education of all states, one by one announced the cancellation of their examinations for Classes 10 and 12 on the ground that the Covid-19 situation was serious and that students and teachers would be put to risk if examinations were held in the offline mode.

The Open Board, however, has decided to go ahead with its examinations. Sangeeta, the mother of a Class 12 student of the Board said that she was shocked that the Board was not only going ahead with the examination but has also decided to conduct it in the regular, pen-and-paper mode. ìAre the students of this Board different from those of the other Boards? Why should they suffer? Why should they be put to risk?,î she asks

Sameer Shrivastava, the father of a Class 10 student of the Board said that the MPBSE has decided to award minimum passing marks (33%) to its private students. Then why the same procedure can't be adopted for the students of this Board, he asks.