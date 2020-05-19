MP on its way to become 'Atmanirbhar', cabinet stops all global tenders

The state government has stopped all global tenders after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about making the nation ‘Atma Nirbhar’ (self- reliant). The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Mishra told journalists that only those items which were not made in India would be brought from foreign countries.

Rest of the items required by various departments of the government will be brought from different parts of the country, he said.

The cabinet also decided that the labourers who returned to the state would be given employment.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch schemes on May 22 to provide employment to labourers.

Cowsheds, parks and ponds will be built on the lands available to the government through MNREGA.

The people will get employment, and temple committees will run the cowsheds.

Ponds will be constructed in villages, and 22,000 small-scale industries will get benefits under the financial package given to MSMEs.

As many as 1, 12, 000 small traders have been identified and they will get the benefits of loan worth Rs 10,000. A presentation of Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Urban Development Department and MSMEs was done during the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet was informed that 20 lakh labourers were given employment under MNREGA.