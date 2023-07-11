MP: Officials Told To Finish Projects Within Time Limit In Rewa

Representative Image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional superintending engineer of the Urban Development Department Shilendra Shukla held a meeting on Monday. Executive engineer Harishanker Mishra, assistant engineer and other officials of the department took part in the meeting.

Shukla reviewed the progress of various projects undertaken by the department.

The projects that came up for discussion in the meeting included Kayakalpabhiyan, Amrit-2.0, Mukhyamantri Sanjawani clinic, illegal colonies and other projects. He told the officers to speed the projects and finish them within time.

