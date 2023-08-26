 MP: Officials Asked To Put Up Barriers Around Ponds During Burjia Immersion
MP: Officials Asked To Put Up Barriers Around Ponds During Burjia Immersion

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
MP: Officials Asked To Put Up Barriers Around Ponds During Burjia Immersion | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ankit Asthana has directed the officials to put barricades around the ponds of Nagar Nigam at Badokhar during the immersion ceremony of Burjia.

He also said that there should be barricades around the temples on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, so that the people may offer prayers and people may not keep their vehicles near the temples.

The sub-divisional magistrate should ensure that there are no open electric cables in the city, Asthana said. There should be proper barricading around Chhaunda and Kwari rivers where immersion of Ganesh idols will take place on September 25.

DJ will not be allowed during the immersion of the idols of Ganesh, he said He issued the directives at a meeting with the officials of the district administration at the district collectorate for the ensuing festivals.

The upcoming festivals are Rakshabandhan on August 30, Bujaria fair on August 31, Janmashtami on September 7, Ganesh Utsav from September 19 to September 25, Milad-un-Navi on September 28.

Collector Ankit Asthana and superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chouhan and other officials were present at the meeting, besides the members of the peace committee.

