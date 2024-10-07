MP October 7 Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Cooler Weather Expected From October 20

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon will leave state in the next two days as the low-pressure area from the Bay of Bengal weakens. Light rain and cloudy conditions were observed in the eastern parts of the state, including Jabalpur, Shahdol, Rewa, and Sagar.

On Sunday, Satna received over half an inch of rain, while Khajuraho experienced light showers.

As Satna recorded 16 mm of rainfall, marking the first significant rain of October. The temperature in Khajuraho reached 35.4 degrees Celsius, with light drizzle adding to the humidity. Meanwhile, Gwalior saw a temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius.

Despite the heat, cricket fans showed great enthusiasm during the T20 match between India and Bangladesh held in Gwalior on the same day.

The heat was also felt in Mandla, Chhatarpur, Naogaon, Guna, and Damoh, where temperatures crossed 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), bright sunshine is expected across the state on Monday, leading to increased heat and humidity during the day. Similar weather is anticipated for the next three days.

Districts Already Departing from Monsoon:

By October 2: Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, and Shyopur.

By October 5: Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Agar, Shajapur, Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Damoh, Nivari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, and Panna.

No Rain Expected During Navratri and Dussehra

For the past two years, rain has been common during Navratri and Dussehra, but forecasts indicate that this year will be different. The monsoon is expected to fully withdraw by October 10, with more than half the state already clear of it.

Cooler Weather Expected by October 20

The weather department predicts a drop in temperatures by October 20, with nighttime lows possibly falling below 20 degrees Celsius.

However, daytime temperatures will likely remain between 33-34 degrees Celsius. By the end of October, daytime temperatures are also expected to decrease.